Every iPhone comes with a pair of “EarPods,” which are capable of doing a lot more than you think. Make life infinitely easier and learn these 14 things you can do with your pre-packaged iPhone headphones.

Produced by Will Wei

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.