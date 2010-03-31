'iPhone HD' Could Have Super-Hi-Res Display, Front-Facing Camera, Apple A4 Chip

Apple’s new iPhone for 2010 could be called the iPhone HD, Engadget reports.



Why? Because as Daring Fireball’s John Gruber suggests, it may have a much higher-resolution screen than the current iPhone. Some of the features Gruber suggests:

960 x 640 “double-resolution” display (not technically HD, but higher resolution than the current 480 x 320 display, packing four times as many pixels)

Apple A4 family “system-on-a-chip”

Second, front-facing camera

Third-party multitasking in iPhone OS 4

Maybe HD video?

Either way, expect to see the new iPhone in June.

When in June? Apple typically talks about its new iPhone at its WWDC developers conference in June. So when will that be? Gruber suggests it could be the week of June 7; Engadget says June 22.

Note that this probably will not be the new Verizon iPhone that the WSJ reported yesterday; that’s likely coming later this year, if not next year.

