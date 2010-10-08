Apple In A "Quiet Panic" Over New Problem With iPhone 4

Photo: Flickr/RichieC

Apple has a new iPhone 4 crisis on its handsRyan Block of Gdgt reports some third party iPhone 4 cases can lead to the glass back of the phone being cracked.



How? If the iPhone 4 is slipped into a case small bits can get caught between the case and the phone. These “particulate matter” can cause small scratches which can eventually become big cracks, says Block.

Even without the particulate, the phone can get scratched, leading to the same problem, it seems.

This has sent Apple’s engineers into a “quiet panic” trying to come up with a solution to the problem. Apple wants to “preempt any further tarnishing the iPhone brand,” writes Block.

Apple just put Antennagate in it’s rear view mirror, and Block has already labelled this problem Glassgate.

This is the first we’ve heard of this.

Of course, the reason we haven’t heard of it might be that Apple is intentionally keeping cases out of its stores as it tries to come up with a solution. This is screwing iPhone 4 case makers who were banking on selling lots of cases to new iPhone 4 owners.

Have any iPhone 4 owners out there experienced anything like it?

