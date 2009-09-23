iPhone Gets Push GMail

After a long wait, it’s finally here: Google has released real-time “push” GMail for Apple’s iPhone.



This works via Google Sync, which actually uses Microsoft’s Exchange protocols to get messages to your iPhone in real-time. Google has offered Sync for calendars and contacts for months, but mail is new as of today.

Commenters on Google’s blog post suggest this works for Google Apps, too. (We’re checking…)

There goes your battery…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.