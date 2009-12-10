iPhone Gets A Live Streaming Video App With UStream

If you have an iPhone, you can now broadcast live video from anywhere to the rest of the world.



UStream’s application is now availble in iTunes. (Click for iTunes link.)

Apple had allowed a streaming app called “Knocking” in the app store previously. But that app only allows one to one streaming.

UStream allows one person to stream to the whole world via 3G or WiFi.

