iPhone Gets A Hand From South Korean Government

Apple just cleared a hurdle toward selling the iPhone in South Korea.



The Korea Communications Commission just cleared Apple from a technical rule preventing it from selling the phone there, which means it can now continue negotiations with Korean carriers.

According to the WSJ, the problem was that the iPhone’s “built-in mapping capabilities violate a South Korean rule requiring the use of domestic technology for location-based services in mobile phones.”

Apple has been talking to no. 2 Korean mobile carrier KT about selling the iPhone there, according to the WSJ. Korea is an advanced mobile market with more than 40 million subscribers, which could be good news for the iPhone.

But because the market has been dominated for so long by domestic mobile phone companies like Samsung and LG, it may be hard for the iPhone to grab a hold.

