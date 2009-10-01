Average iPhone User Downloads 9 Games, Spends $7 On Them

Some iPhone app/gaming stats we heard at this week’s New York Gaming Conference:



Most iPhone games are free. There are 16,000 games available on the iPhone, and only 28% are paid games, says Michael Klotz, senior manager of Games business at NPD Group.

Most game downloads are unpaid. He says the average amount an iPhone user spends on a games is $7, and the average iPhone user downloads nine games from the app store. But, four of five of those downloads are free games and only one-third of those who download lite versions of games have ever upgraded to a paid version. (That suggests fewer than two of the nine games downloaded per person generate that $7. Perhaps a $2 game and a $5 game.)

On the whole, games are priced more cheaply than other apps. Joost van Dreunen, managing director of SuperData Research, says though games account for almost one-fifth of the apps in the App Store, they have the lowest average price of $1.43.

But games are extremely popular. Of the 2 billion apps downloaded on Apple’s app store, 65% are games, Tal Kerret, co-founder and chairman of casual game solution provider Oberon Media, said in his keynote.

