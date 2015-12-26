7 great iPhone games you can play with a group of friends or your family

You’ve run out of conversation. Now what?A game, of course.

A great game night doesn’t have to be limited to an old-fashioned board game or sitting in someone’s living room.

Thanks to the iPhone, there are now many games you can play with a group of friends, whether sitting around a living room or hanging out in a bar.

Here are some of ourtop picks to play with family and friends over the holidays.

Heads Up!: An iPhone app made by Ellen DeGeneres has gone viral as a great party game. Kind of like the game Catch Phrase, a player in Heads Up holds a phone to their head and it displays a word. It's their job to then guess the word as the other players in the game try to describe it without using the word. The game is designed to catch funny moments because it will video record each round of guessing so you can share your triumphs (or miserable failures) with others online. Evil Apples: This one is for adults only. Inspired by games like Cards Against Humanity and Apples to Apples, Evil Apples is a game you can play as a group on your phone for free. With three friends in the same room, or in an online round, you takes turns answering funny questions -- like a fill in the blank for what's kid tested and mother approved. All the answers tend to be raunchy or terrible, so play this with a crowd that has your same sense of humour. Evil Apples Bounden: Made by the Dutch National ballet, this game for two people teaches you how to dance, but not just by showing you the steps. Instead, you and a partner hold the edges of a phone and try to manoeuvre a small cursor over a three-dimensional ball. It sounds harder than it is, but without realising it, your body will dance to the music as you move it around. Just make sure you don't drop your phone as you dance. Spaceteam: If you like shouting made-up words like 'Clip-jawed Fluxtrunions', then Spaceteam is the game for you. The free iPhone game lets up to 8 people join a 'Spaceteam'. As teammates, you're each in charge of a few actions on your screen like pressing a button to 'fluff pillows' or 'discharge clip-jawed Fluxtrunions' in the goal of triggering the right actions to propel your ship through space. Ticket to Ride: The popular train-building board game is just as fun on mobile. Like the tabletop game, players draw cards as they build railroads that criss-cross the country. The pocket version allows you to play against computers or you can pass the phone around your circle of friends. Ticket To Ride Sing! Karaoke: Karaoke is already a fun group activity, but Sing! by app maker Smule lets you sing as a group whether you're in the same room or apart. Bam Fu: A finger frenzy of a game, Bam Fu gets players smashing the iPhone screen with their fingers to tap pebbles to change their colours. The goal is to turn them all one colour to eliminate your opponent, but when you have two to four people tapping away at an iPhone screen and getting defensive, it gets a little crazy. Bonus: If you have an Apple TV, you're in luck. Dance Party is like Just Dance, but without the need for a PlayStation or other gaming device. Once the Airplay mirroring is set up, dancers mimic the onscreen movements and the iPhone senses your movements, much like a Wii remote. It's a great icebreaker game that supports multiplayer, both in the same room or online, so you can challenge other people to a dance off.

