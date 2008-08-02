iPhone Game 'Tap Tap Revenge': Popular With Humans, Birds

The iPhone game ‘Tap Tap Revenge’ — essentially, a tiny version of ‘Guitar Hero’ or ‘Dance Dance Revolution’ — has been one of the most popular iPhone apps since the app store launched last month. The company said this week that it’s nearing 1 million downloads, and that people play it between 250,000 and 500,000 times a day. And, via John Paczkowski, it’s even getting good reviews from the bird community:



