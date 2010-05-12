iPhone Game Maker Ngmoco Acquires Another iPhone Game Developer, Stumptown Game Machine

iPhone game developer Ngmoco has acquired fellow gaming company Stumptown Game Machine.



The two developers have already been collaborating on the successful “Touch Pets Dogs” virtual pets apps, which have racked up over 5 million downloads to date. (With revenue generated from virtual goods.)

Ngmoco has been steadily and aggressively expanding, raising $40 million in venture funding over the past two years. Earlier this year, the company acquired Freeverse, which was already one of the iPhone App Store’s top developers in its own right.

Like Freeverse, Stumptown will remain a separate studio and function much as before. Along with the acquisition, the company announced that Richard Evans, an AI specialist who worked on “The Sims 3” and “Black & White” for Electronic Arts, is joining the Stumptown team.

Stumptown and Ngmoco are working on a follow-up to “Touch Pets Dogs,” which should be announced in the near future. (“Touch Pets Cats”?)

