You could get $100 or more for trading in phones from as far back as 2014 — here's how to find out exactly what your device is worth

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Old iPhones and Android devices could give you some extra holiday money.

The average US household has hundreds of dollars in unused tech sitting around the house, according to Decluttr.

Trading in those old phones could bring in some extra cash, or go towards a new phone.

Old phones from 2014 and 2015 could be worth between $US50 and $US100.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With holidays coming up, a little extra cash is always welcome. One easy way to make some extra money could be selling old phones on websites like eBay, Decluttr, or Flipsy.

A 2017 study from Decluttr found that the average US household has as much as $US264 in unused tech products sitting around, from old phones to gaming consoles.

Whether you’re finally upgrading an old phone and want to get the most for your money, or you just found an ancient iPhone in an untouched drawer, here’s what your old devices are worth, assuming they are unlocked and in decent condition. (You can also go directly to each site to put in the specifics of your device.)

iPhone 6 (2014)

Steve Kovach/Business Insider

Flipsy: $US49 to $US66

Ebay: $US79 to $US108

Decluttr: $US42 to $US60

iPhone 6 Plus (2014)

Business Insider

Flipsy: $US86 to $US107

Ebay: $US124 to $US149

Decluttr: $US73 to $US91

iPhone 6S (2015)

Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

Flipsy: $US75 to $US102

Ebay: $US104 to $US144

Decluttr: $US64 to $US87

iPhone 6S Plus (2015)

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Flipsy: $US107 to $US134

Ebay: $US144 to $US190

Decluttr: $US73 to $US91

Galaxy S6 (2015)

Business Insider / Antonio Villas-Boas

Flipsy: $US46 to $US61

Ebay: $US63 to $US99

Decluttr: $US44 to $US58

Galaxy S6 Edge (2015)

BI / Jim Edwards

Flipsy: $US54 to $US62

Ebay: $US83 to $US105

Decluttr: $US58 to $US61

Galaxy S6 Edge Plus (2015)

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

Flipsy: $US63 to $US71

Ebay: $US95 to $US135

Decluttr: $US61 to $US68

Galaxy Note 5 (2015)

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

Flipsy: $US80 to $US85

Ebay: $US101 to $US111

Decluttr: $US73 to $US84

Galaxy Note Edge (2014)

Business Insider

Flipsy: $US85

Ebay: $US66 to $US95

Decluttr: $US81

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.