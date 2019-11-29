You could get $100 or more for trading in phones from as far back as 2014 — here's how to find out exactly what your device is worth

- The average US household has hundreds of dollars in unused tech sitting around the house, according to Decluttr.
- Trading in those old phones could bring in some extra cash, or go towards a new phone.
- Old phones from 2014 and 2015 could be worth between $US50 and $US100.
With holidays coming up, a little extra cash is always welcome. One easy way to make some extra money could be selling old phones on websites like eBay, Decluttr, or Flipsy.
A 2017 study from Decluttr found that the average US household has as much as $US264 in unused tech products sitting around, from old phones to gaming consoles.
Whether you’re finally upgrading an old phone and want to get the most for your money, or you just found an ancient iPhone in an untouched drawer, here’s what your old devices are worth, assuming they are unlocked and in decent condition. (You can also go directly to each site to put in the specifics of your device.)
iPhone 6 (2014)
Flipsy: $US49 to $US66
Ebay: $US79 to $US108
Decluttr: $US42 to $US60
iPhone 6 Plus (2014)
Flipsy: $US86 to $US107
Ebay: $US124 to $US149
Decluttr: $US73 to $US91
iPhone 6S (2015)
Flipsy: $US75 to $US102
Ebay: $US104 to $US144
Decluttr: $US64 to $US87
iPhone 6S Plus (2015)
Flipsy: $US107 to $US134
Ebay: $US144 to $US190
Decluttr: $US73 to $US91
Galaxy S6 (2015)
Flipsy: $US46 to $US61
Ebay: $US63 to $US99
Decluttr: $US44 to $US58
Galaxy S6 Edge (2015)
Flipsy: $US54 to $US62
Ebay: $US83 to $US105
Decluttr: $US58 to $US61
Galaxy S6 Edge Plus (2015)
Flipsy: $US63 to $US71
Ebay: $US95 to $US135
Decluttr: $US61 to $US68
Galaxy Note 5 (2015)
Flipsy: $US80 to $US85
Ebay: $US101 to $US111
Decluttr: $US73 to $US84
Galaxy Note Edge (2014)
Flipsy: $US85
Ebay: $US66 to $US95
Decluttr: $US81
