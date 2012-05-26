Use These 9 Gadgets To Take Your iPhone Photography Skills To The Next Level

Taking photos using the iPhone’s native camera is pretty simple.



The photos and videos typically come out great without much effort due to the excellent camera.

But what if you want to take your photo/video skills to the next level?

Check out these awesome accessories that will take your iPhone photography skills from amateur to pro.

iPhone SLR Mount This awesome mount is in fact real and takes pictures using either a Canon EOS or Nikon SLR lenses (not included) to give your phone powerful depth of field and manual focus. Telephoto, wide angle, macro, or your fixed-50 lenses all attach to this mount. Price: $249.99 Pico Flex Skater Dolly This dolly adds stability and smoothness to your recordings. Use it for your next person Hollywood production. Another awesome feature is that this dolly can be set up in 30 seconds. Price: $74.99 iPhone Lens Dial This case attaches to your phone and gives you Fisheye, Wide Angle and Telephoto lenses all in one. The case is built from aluminium and is pretty sturdy and to switch between lenses is as easy as turning the dial. Price: $249.99 The Joy Factory ABD106 RainBallet, Rugged, Waterproof Case This cool case lets you shoot photos and video underwater it's Intelli-filter design blocks water, not sound, to preserve sound quality. This case was designed specifically to take video and photo so don't get upset if you don't have all of the features and can't charge your phone while using it. Price: $39.75 An alternative: The Lifeproof case, $79.99 olloclip The olloclip started as a Kickstarter project and blossomed into an excellent camera accessory that is sold at the Apple Retail Store and other vendors. Quickly attach this lens to the corner of your iPhone and you have the ability to take Macro and Fisheye shots. In addition, you can also attach the wide-angle lens for even more flexibility. Price: $69.99 iStabilizer Mount Smartphone Tripod Mount This stabilizer lets you move with the iPhone while keeping it perfectly straight during use. It's pretty cheap too. Price: $17.90 The iPhone Shutter Remote This cool gizmo lets you shoot photos from up to 30 feet away using bluetooth. This is perfect for getting group photos or self-portraits without having to run back and forth to your iPhone. Price: $40 Joby Gorillapod flexible tripod Use this flexible tripod to attach your iPhone to almost any surface resulting in clearer shots. You can wrap the three flexible segmented legs securely to a nearby tree branch, fence, park bench, or anything else that's convenient. Price: $13.10 OWLE's Bubo Macworld says, 'The OWLE Bubo is a metal mount and stabilizer that gives iPhone 4 owners a way to attach powerful accessories to their device, including lights, tripods, and lenses. To get you started, the OWLE kits come with a 37mm wide angle/macro lens and a small directional microphone that plugs into the iPhone's headphone jack' Price: $161.45 Honorable Mention: Popa The company shut down on May 23, 2012. Probably because of the expensive price. You can still pick one of these up on Amazon. Since Apple added the feature allowing you to snap pictures with the volume button there isn't really a reason to use this but we think that it looks cool and if you want something a little more substantial than the iPhone's volume buttons check the Popa out. Price: $74.99 Now check out these other gadgets... Here Are All The Best Gadget Gifts You Should Buy This Summer>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.