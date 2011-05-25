IDEA OF THE DAY: This Fake iPhone Doubles As a Flask

Photo: Phone Flasks
The idea: A flask designed to look like an iPhone. You always have your real phone with you — why not take advantage of it and make your smartphone into a funphone?These are not currently in production. A failed fundraising attempt on IndieGogo.com means we might have to wait a while longer before seeing something like this available for purchase.
Whose idea: Dhanai Holtzclaw
Why it’s brilliant: The sheer novelty of it will appeal to lots of people. And for hard-boiled tech aficionados who can’t stand to be without their favourite spirit, this meets the need perfectly.
