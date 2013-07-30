Here's The Biggest Clue Yet That Apple's Next iPhone Will Have A Fingerprint Sensor

Apple released a new beta version of its upcoming iPhone and iPad software called iOS 7 to developers today.



According to 9to5Mac, the software update contains a folder labelled “Biometric Kit,” leading many to speculate the next iPhone could have a fingerprint sensor, as has been rumoured before.

Many think the next iPhone, which some are calling the iPhone 5S, will have a fingerprint sensor because Apple bought a company called AuthenTec last year for $356 million. AuthenTec made security hardware like fingerprint sensors.

The “Biometric Kit” folder in the iOS 7 code contains references to someone touching their thumb on the iPhone’s home button to perform certain tasks.

Theoretically, such a sensor would be used in place of the normal lock screen code people use to protect their phone. You’d just put your finger on the sensor embedded in the iPhone’s home button and the device would unlock.

It’s not a new idea. In 2011, Motorola released a phone called the Atrix that had a fingerprint sensor that could unlock the device.

