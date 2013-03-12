The Next iPhone Will Have ... A Fingerprint Sensor?

Photo: Flickr/a2gemma

China Times has written that Taiwanese electronics firm Chipbond will provide fingerprint sensing components to Apple for the next iPhone, reports MacRumors.This is the second time we’ve heard this rumour. Presumably the technology would be used for identity verification, making it impossible for anyone except you to unlock your iPhone.



Chipbond will reportedly also be providing NFC components as well.

The NFC-on-iPhone rumour gets floated with nearly every new generation of the device, but this report marks the first mention of it for the next one. The iPhone 6? The iPhone 5S?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.