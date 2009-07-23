iPhone Fart App Legal War Lands On 'The Daily Show'





Earlier this year, “iFart” maker InfoMedia launched a legal battle against “Pull My Finger” maker Air-O-Matic in Colorado, seeking a declaration that it is lawful to use the term “pull my finger” — a common flatulence-related expression — in its marketing materials. It also seeks legal fees and “other relief” as the court deems proper.

You can read up on the history here, or watch this segment on last night’s “Daily Show” on Comedy Central, via Hulu. (Or, for international readers, on the “Daily Show” site here.)

