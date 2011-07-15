Cops Are Using Facial Recognition Technology On The iPhone To Bust Criminals

Photo: Dylan Love

Roughly 40 law enforcement agencies around the country are using iPhones to identify people with a criminal record, WSJ reports.The technology is developed by BI2 Technologies, out of Massachusetts.



By taking a photograph from a distance of five feet or less, cops will be able to check someone’s face against a database of criminal photos. It can even scan someone’s iris.

There are interesting legalities involved — facial recognition is a hot button issue when it comes to privacy law, and only certain states are granting access to their photo database.

Either way, it’s a cool reminder about how robust the iPhone platform is.

