iPhone eBook Sales Beating Kindle Sales -- Publisher (AAPL, AMZN)

Jorge Pinto of PintoBooks weighs in on the iPhone’s new eBook offering. He says he’s selling more eBooks for the iPhone than the Kindle (which may have something to do with the lower price).



Enjoyed reading Dan Frommer’s article describing the iPhone as a viable challenger to the Kindle. As a small niche publisher with more that 50 titles in print (all copyright protected), I have been looking at ebooks for a long time. I try to get from my authors / agents electronic rights to use them at the right time.

I currently have 5 titles in Kindle and in the iPhone. Printed editions are between $15.95 and 19.95, in Kindle are $9.99 and in iPhone $5.99 and some in future titles $7.99.

Sales in iPhone have been great. If you are interested you can look for these titles in Apps or iTunes search:

1. Irvin Yalom: On Physiotherapy and the Human Condition (non-fiction)

2. Nigel Holmes: On Information Design (non-fiction)

3. Alan Siegel : On Branding and Clear Communications (non-fiction)

4. Manual of Contemporary Art Style(non-fiction)

5. The Conversation (fiction)

Soon: The Witches of Tepoztlan (and Other Unpublished Operas) (fiction)

Sales in iPhone have being great and steady. Kindle no so good.

I look forward to a larger size iPod or eReader from Apple since I have many copyright works to be published.

See Also: Look Out, Amazon Kindle: Here’s Come Apple iPhone eBooks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.