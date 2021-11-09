A pilot dropped an iPhone during takeoff while traveling at 50 mph. Airport staff were shocked to discover it was ‘in perfect shape’ and still worked

- A pilot accidentally dropped his iPhone onto the runway at 50 mph (80km/h) while taking off.
- When the runway was cleared, air traffic control dispatched staff to retrieve the phone.
- Ground crew and air traffic control discovered the phone wasn’t shattered and still worked.
As the pilot of a Seminole airplane in Orlando, Florida, sped down the runway, he dropped his phone out of the plane while traveling at 50 mph (80km/h).
Once the air traffic control tower was notified that there was a phone on the runway and ground crew were dispatched to retrieve it, staff were shocked to discover that the phone still worked and wasn’t shattered or dented, in a video posted by VASAviation.
“It’s in perfect shape and it works!” an operations worker said.
Air traffic control noted that the working phone would be a good endorsement for Apple’s products.
“That thing has gotta be wrapped in like a concrete block or something,” ground crew said. “No way an iPhone fell off a plane going 50-60 miles an hour and didn’t break the screen.”
People in the Youtube video’s comment section also had fun with the situation.
“That gives ‘AirDrop’ a whole new meaning,” one commenter said.
“If it was a Nokia 3310, they had to close runway for repair,” another joked.