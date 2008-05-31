iPhone Apps Could Make the iPhone Go Viral

Dan Frommer

Why are we so excited about the iPhone app store, opening next month? Because of stuff like this multiplayer Pong game — which will presumably be available for download — brought to our attention by Daring Fireball blogger John Gruber. (Supposedly coded in an hour.)

This looks like a lot of fun, and — more importantly — we actually know people with iPhones that we’ll be able to play against. Which is why Apple (AAPL) could succeed where Microsoft’s (MSFT) Zune tried and failed — getting people to do stuff with their gadgets besides hiding them in their pockets.

Remember the big group-hug pitch behind the Zune? It was supposed to be better than the iPod because you could “squirt” music to your friends. “The Social” never worked — in part because of restrictive music-sharing policies forced on Microsoft by the labels. But mostly because hardly anyone bought a Zune, let alone two people who know each other.

Which is too bad, because we think mobile gadgets make far more interesting social toys than, say, a Xbox that lets you play hockey with your cousin over the Internet. The iPhone app platform — rolling out in a few weeks — could change a lot.

