iPhone Developers Complain About Copycats

Dan Frommer

  • Copycat iPhone apps ticking off developers [Ars Technica]
  • Nokia investing some $70 million in mobile payment [FT]
  • Apple close to showing off new OS X user interface [AppleInsider]
  • UK shows come to Hulu — for U.S. audiences only [paidContent]
  • Dell should ditch phone plan or buy Palm [BusinessWeek]
  • GridNetworks close to selling itself; Move Networks shuffling CEOs [NewTeeVee]

