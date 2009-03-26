iPhone Developers Complain About Copycats

- Copycat iPhone apps ticking off developers [Ars Technica]
- Nokia investing some $70 million in mobile payment [FT]
- Apple close to showing off new OS X user interface [AppleInsider]
- UK shows come to Hulu — for U.S. audiences only [paidContent]
- Dell should ditch phone plan or buy Palm [BusinessWeek]
- GridNetworks close to selling itself; Move Networks shuffling CEOs [NewTeeVee]
