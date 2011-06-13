Apple's iPhone Developers Are Very Happy

At Apple’s WWDC last week, Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster surveyed 45 developers to get their take on iOS, Android, and other mobile platforms.



Bottom line: Apple’s developers are very happy with the platform. The tools for making apps are better from Apple than anyone else, they say. And monetizing their apps is easier on iOS than it is on Android.

This is important because Android has been eating up marketshare. As it becomes the dominant mobile platform, it’s easy to see developers flocking to Android at the sake of iOS to serve the larger customer base.

For now, it seems like iOS developers are happiest with Apple, so that’s not happening.

Also of note in this survey: Developers think the iOS platform has more potential for growth than Android.

(Of course, this survey is biased since it comes from an all Apple conference, but the general point stands.)

Here are the results of Munster’s survey of developers:

Photo: Piper Jaffray

