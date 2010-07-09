iPhone Developer Prays For A Verizon iPhone So He Can Delay Android App

If Apple starts selling the iPhone at Verizon Wireless, the no. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, it’ll obviously be a great development for both Apple and Verizon.



But it could also be helpful for mobile software companies who have invested a lot in Apple’s iOS mobile app platform — in that they could possibly delay or cancel plans to start developing for Google’s rival Android app platform.

One example: This morning, we met with a mobile startup that has spent the last several months exclusively developing its mobile app for Apple’s iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad. (It has a mobile website, too, but no other native apps.)

Because Verizon Wireless is so big, and is mostly pushing Google Android-based smartphones these days, this startup founder told us that he thinks his company will have to release an Android app in the next year or so, to get access to Verizon’s customers.

But he says, if Verizon starts selling iPhones, and people start buying them, maybe not… Or maybe not as fast, at least.

This person admits that his company will probably have to make an Android app eventually. But he basically said — only slightly tongue-in-cheek — that he was praying for a Verizon iPhone ASAP so he could continue to put it off.

To be sure, this is just one story based on one situation. Many companies will continue to develop for just one platform or the other, or both, regardless.

But it’s one more small reason why Apple must quickly sell the iPhone at Verizon, before Android gains too much ground.

