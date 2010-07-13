iPhone Developer: Our Photo App Generated $253,000 In Sales In One Month

Photo: tap tap tap

iPhone developer tap tap tap generated $253,000 in sales (after Apple’s cut) from its “Camera +” application in just one month, according to co-founder John Casasanta.While developers are warming up to Google’s Android, sales number like this will keep them working on Apple’s platform for a while to come.



Camera+ is a $1.99 photo app that allows users add effects to photos taken with the iPhone (iTunes link).

Interestingly, Camera+ isn’t even one of the top grossing Apps in the U.S. App Store anymore. As you can see in this chart, the majority of sales are now coming from outside the U.S.

In a blog post crowing about Camera+’s success, Casasanta says the international success was a “surprise,” and tap tap tap needs “to figure out ways to be more predictably effective in international markets.”

