iPhone Developer Brags: $1,400 In iAd Revenue In One Day At $150 eCPM

Apple’s iAds have started rolling out, and at least one iPhone developer is enjoying early returns, boasting of making $1,400 in ad revenue on the first day.



San Diego-based Jason Ting started selling an app yesterday that turns the LED camera flash on the iPhone 4 into a flashlight. The free version of the app is supported by Apple’s iAds, and with 9,000 downloads yesterday, made it into the no. 8 spot of free utilities, Ting tells us. Not bad!

More impressive: The amount of money he claims to have made from Apple’s iAds yesterday. He posted this screenshot — presumably of an iAd dashboard — to the social news site Hacker News. (Via Techmeme.)

It shows that Ting brought in $1,372.20 in iAd revenue on 9,300 ad impressions yesterday, with a whopping 11.8% click-through rate. His effective cost per 1,000 impressions (eCPM) was $147.55, which is about 50X-100X the eCPM that some other mobile ads bring in.

“I was quite surprised at the first day numbers from yesterday,” Ting tells us via email. “I hope it keeps up!”

Will it keep up?

Maybe for a little while, but probably not forever.

iAds are novel, and as a result, people are probably clicking on them a LOT more than they ordinarily would. Some people are even finding apps with iAds in them just to click on the ads and see what they’re like. (Guilty as charged!)

So, it’s possible these types of ad rates will last for a while, but not forever. The ads are nice, but they’re still ads.

We anticipate that iAds will eventually fall down to eCPMs around $10 to $20, if not lower.

Still, a great day for one lucky developer, and great press for Apple.

