iPhone Demand Remains Strong, Says ChangeWave Research

Finally some good news for Apple investors.



ChangeWave research has a new report out this afternoon that says demand for the iPhone is as strong as ever.

Recently, there’s been a number of reports that iPhone demand was weakening. Those reports seem to be largely based on supply chain chatter that Apple cut orders for iPhone parts.

ChangeWave, which surveyed 4,061 consumers in North America, says 50% of people are going to buy an iPhone in the next 90 days. This is about in line with where Apple is after a big new iPhone launch, as you can see in the chart below.

Photo: ChangeWave

If you want to be negative on this chart, you could say that iPhone interest is flattening, and even falling after a big new iPhone launch. But, it should be noted that the iPhone 5 peak was higher than the iPhone 4S peak.

If you really want to be negative, you could look at this chart, which shows interest in Samsung rising strongly, though still below Apple.

Photo: ChangeWave

And here’s one more chart. Consumers love iOS more than anything else. Surprisingly, Windows Phone is more popular than Android:

Photo: ChangeWave

