The Pope might delay your new iPhone 6s

A service note issued by UPS warned that it won’t be able to deliver packages to certain zip codes due to intense security measures for the Pope’s visit to New York City and Philadelphia between September 24 and 26, as reported by MacRumors.

UPS is Apple’s package delivery service of choice, and if you pre-ordered an iPhone 6S or 6S Plus, you’ll know from your incessant delivery-status checks that it’s meant to be delivered on Friday the 25th. That’s right in the middle of the Papal visit to those mentioned cities.

If you live in the following zip codes, you might need to wait another day:

New York City: 10001, 10007, 10017, 10021, 10022, 10023, 10029

Philadelphia: 19102, 19103, 19104, 19106, 19107, 19109, 19123, 19130, 19146, 19147

The US Postal Service has also posted a similar service notice alerting those in the New York City and Philadelphia area that the Papal visit will cause some delays.

FedEx, on the other hand, hasn’t posted a service notice as of yet, but its surely not exempt from delivery delays during Pope Francis’ visit, no matter how many Hail Marys it repeated.

