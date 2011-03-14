iPhone Clock Glitches Again: Here's How To Fix It*

If you’re “springing forward” for Daylight Savings this weekend, you may not want to trust your iPhone to wake you up on time.



Last fall, when iPhone users set their clocks back an hour, Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS, was hit by a glitch that caused recurring alarms to fail on iPhones, and iPod Touches.

Instead of an alarm, they got a few extra, unwanted hours of sleep.

Apple said the problem would be fixed with an update, but we all know how that turned out on New Year’s day this year.

After the New Year’s glitch, Apple said the alarm would fix itself after a few days. It did by January 3rd.

If you want to trust Apple fixed the problem, then go ahead and roll the dice. We suggest playing it safe this weekend and using an alternative alarm.

If you really want to use your iPhone though, here are three options:

If you have a recurring alarm, change the “Repeat” setting to “Never.” This isn’t guaranteed to work, but it’s what Apple suggested last fall during Daylight Savings.

In January, we found that deleting your alarms and resetting them worked too.

Download the free alarm app Nightstand Central. It works on iPhone and iPad.

UPDATE 3/13/2011: Reports of iPhones falling back an hour instead of springing forward have been spreading across the internet. We saw this first hand yesterday when a Verizon iPhone reverted to 11:30 p.m. when it was actually 12:30 a.m.

Mashable says it has reveived reports of both AT&T and Verizon phones falling back an hour last night.

