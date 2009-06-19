iPhone Lines Around The World

Dan Frommer
iphone lines slide

It’s iPhone Day here in the U.S. and seven other countries: Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone 3G S goes on sale.

The lines outside Apple stores aren’t the same as they were last year, when the iPhone 3G first went on sale, quenching all sorts of pent-up demand. But they exist — plenty of iPhone fanatics and pre-order customers are waiting to pick their new gadgets up.

Why shorter lines?

One reason: Because the iPhone 3G S just isn’t that much different from the iPhone 3G, so most people who own the iPhone 3G will not upgrade to the new model. (New features include a better camera, faster processor, video shooting and editing, and voice controls.)

Another reason: Because of the way the mobile industry’s economics work out, AT&T isn’t offering most iPhone 3G customers the lowest price to buy the new 3G S. And most people aren’t going to spend $400 or $500 for a new iPhone less than a year after their last one.

And yet another: Because Apple started taking pre-orders last Monday, and is shipping phones directly to homes and businesses.

We’re doing our best to scour Twitter and other sites for Apple Store (and AT&T store photos) around the world. But if you’ve found one — especially outside the U.S. — email it to us at [email protected] or post a link in the comments section. Include information about what store and city it’s in. We’ll update this post throughout the day.

Fifth Avenue, New York City

Via Twitpic

San Francisco, California

Via Twitpic

London, UK

Via Twitpic

Paris, France

Via Twitpic

Chicago, Illinois

Via Twitpic

Austin, Texas

Via Twitpic

Montgomery Mall, Maryland

Dave Zatz via Twitpic

Alderwood Mall, Washington

Via Twitpic

14th Street, New York

Via Twitpic

Boston, Mass.

Via Twitpic

SoHo, New York

Via Twitpic

Plano, Texas

Via Twitpic

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Via Twitpic

Uptown Albuquerque, New Mexico

Via Twitpic

Sherman Oaks, California

Via Kevin Pereira's Twitpic

Milan, Italy

Via SetteB

Chestnut Street, San Francisco

Via Dave Morin's Twitpic

Fifth Avenue, New York City

Michael Gartenberg via YFrog

Toronto, Canada

Via Twitpic

Tucson, Arizona

Via Twitpic

Raleigh, N.C.

Via Twitpic

Salt Lake City, Utah

Via Twitpic

Fifth Avenue, New York City

Apple's Greg Joswiak

Michael Gartenberg via Twitpic

Fifth Avenue, New York City

Early morning in Manhattan

Michael Gartenberg via Twitpic

Suburban Square, Penn.

Via email

Rockaway, New Jersey

Phone Scoop's Eric Zeman Via Twitpic

Chicago, Illinois

Via Twitpic

Rockaway, New Jersey

Phone Scoop's Eric Zeman Via Twitpic

Rockaway, New Jersey

Phone Scoop's Eric Zeman Via Twitpic

