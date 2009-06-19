iPhone Lines Around The World

It’s iPhone Day here in the U.S. and seven other countries: Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone 3G S goes on sale.

The lines outside Apple stores aren’t the same as they were last year, when the iPhone 3G first went on sale, quenching all sorts of pent-up demand. But they exist — plenty of iPhone fanatics and pre-order customers are waiting to pick their new gadgets up.

Why shorter lines?

One reason: Because the iPhone 3G S just isn’t that much different from the iPhone 3G, so most people who own the iPhone 3G will not upgrade to the new model. (New features include a better camera, faster processor, video shooting and editing, and voice controls.)

Another reason: Because of the way the mobile industry’s economics work out, AT&T isn’t offering most iPhone 3G customers the lowest price to buy the new 3G S. And most people aren’t going to spend $400 or $500 for a new iPhone less than a year after their last one.

And yet another: Because Apple started taking pre-orders last Monday, and is shipping phones directly to homes and businesses.

We’re doing our best to scour Twitter and other sites for Apple Store (and AT&T store photos) around the world. But if you’ve found one — especially outside the U.S. — email it to us at [email protected] or post a link in the comments section. Include information about what store and city it’s in. We’ll update this post throughout the day.

