iPhone Copy And Paste 'A Big Part' Of Tomorrow's Media Event

Plenty of rumours that Apple (AAPL) will finally unveil copy and paste for the iPhone during tomorrow’s press preview of its iPhone 3.0 software. But the one we’re most likely to believe: Daring Fireball’s John Gruber, who’s hearing that copy and paste “is a big part of tomorrow’s announcement.” Gruber is one of the best-sourced Apple writers around, so when he talks, we listen.



Any more info about tomorrow’s preview? Drop us a line at [email protected] Anonymity guaranteed.

