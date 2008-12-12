Another Clever (But Futile) Attempt At iPhone Copy And Paste (AAPL)

Another iPhone coder has stepped up to fudge Apple’s long-missing iPhone copy and paste feature: Pastebud, a new service launching tomorrow, will offer a bare-bones copy and paste system that supposedly works in Apple’s Safari Web browser and Mail app.



How does it work? Using Javascript hooks and a Web service, founder Jed Schmidt says in an email. (See video below for demo.)

Very cool, and we’re glad Jed is trying to solve Apple’s problems. But it’s not going to last. Eventually, Apple will get around to making their own copy and paste that’s universal across all iPhone apps, and Pastebud won’t need to exist.

This past summer, an Apple product executive suggested that it’s on Apple’s list of features to implement, but wasn’t at the top.

We see no reason why Apple wouldn’t want copy and paste to exist on the iPhone, so we assume they’ll get around to it sooner than later. It would certainly make for a nice “one more thing” type announcement at Steve Jobs’ upcoming Macworld Expo keynote. Which could mean a short shelf life for Pastebud.

While the lack of copy and paste hasn’t really made the iPhone less useful, it’s a shortfall that Apple’s competitors have used as a marketing advantage. Google (GOOG) and BlackBerry maker Research In Motion (RIMM) have recently bragged that their new phones support copy and paste.

See Also:

Hey AT&T, Where’s That $600 No-Contract iPhone?

Is The iPhone Apple’s Key To The Living Room?

Topless Models On Your iPhone, Courtesy Joost

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.