This Apple Patent Will Shut Down Your Camera At Live Concerts

Photo: wikimedia commons

A new patent may limit your iPhone’s capabilities at concerts.Apple wants to use infra-red receivers that disable your video camera when it’s held up to film live performances. Texting and phone capabilities would still work as usual.



The aim is to protect those who hold exclusive rights to concerts, like the event organisers or broadcasters.

