iPhone Coming To China... Someday, Apple Job Posting Suggests (AAPL)

More evidence that Apple (AAPL) will officially be entering the world’s biggest mobile phone market… eventually. As of today, it’s advertising a job opening for an iPhone Quality Assurance Engineer in Beijing to “focus on international releases of our iPhone and iPod touch products for Beijing.”



The job posting was added to Apple’s career site today. That doesn’t necessarily mean anything: Apple posted an opening for an “iPhone Service Quality Engineer/Manager” for Shanghai in August, 2007.

Over the last year, Apple has dramatically increased the number of countries where the iPhone is on sale, which has boosted its sales. Similarly, selling the iPhone in China might also significantly boost sales. But so far, China has been a major holdout.

There’s clearly demand for the iPhone there: China Mobile, the nation’s biggest carrier, said in February that more than 400,000 unlocked iPhones were running “unofficially” on its network at the end of last year. That could be millions by now.

Thanks to reader Dan B. for the tip. Full job listing:

Requisition Number 3974816 Job title iPhone Quality Assurance Engineer-China Location Beijing

Country China

City Beijing

State/Province Hebei

Job type Full Time

Job description Software Engineering is looking for an extremely talented Quality Assurance (QA) Engineer to focus on international releases of our iPhone and iPod touch products for Beijing. You will work with an amazing team that prides themselves with innovation and a simple clean user interface. Responsibilities include running daily testing of software builds with a critical eye for usability and the ability to get to the bottom of complex issues. Strong regional knowledge is critical as this role requires working in local Apple in-country offices, focusing on regional specific functionality. The ideal candidate is self motivated, a strong and creative problem solver, one who pays meticulous attention to detail, is highly organised, and has exceptional communication skills. Every individual on our team makes a clear difference to our products. Travel within Asia/Pacific and occasional travel to the US required.

Skills, Education and Experience Required:

* BS/MS EE/CS/CE or equivalent.

* 2+ years QA/QE or Dev experience, but also suitable for recent college grads.

* Exceptional communication skills both written and verbal.

* Self-motivated and pro-active with demonstrated creative and critical thinking capabilities.

* Flexibility to respond and react to changing priorities quickly and efficiently.

* Strong understanding of Mac OS X, Windows XP/Vista, debugging tools and Terminal.

* Strong OS fundamentals including architecture and basic coding or scripting skills. Preferably Obj C, C, C++, Perl, or shell scripting.

* Ability to write clear, concise bug reports.

* Ability to think ahead and make clear decisions on what needs to be done based on current and past priorities.

• Native or accredited in local language.

* Experience in product internationalization plus a working knowledge of Roman and non-Roman scripts and input methods.

Additional Success Factors:

* Good understanding of software development and the QA life cycle.

* Honed experience in shipping large scale software projects.

* Working knowledge of Windows testing and troubleshooting.

* Comfortable and adaptable in a fast-paced and informal environment.

* A passion for user-focused design & leading edge consumer technology.

* Ability to contribute to tools, automation and infrastructure initiatives.

* Knowledgeable in, and sensitive to, multilingual and multicultural issues.

