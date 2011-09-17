IPhone Coming October 15, France Telecom Says

Apple’s iPhone 5 will launch on October 15, according to the CEO of France Telecom, as anticipation surrounding the device continues to build.



“If we believe what we have been told, the iPhone 5 will be released on 15 October,” said Stephane Richard, France Telecom chief.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based company has not released any specs on the iPhone 5 and is yet to even confirm its existence. However, analysts expect the device to have an A5 processor, an 8-megapixel camera and 1080p video capture capabilities.

Richard did not elaborate on who clued him in on the date, or whether he was referring to a launch specifically in France or worldwide, but his comment falls in place with other recent iPhone 5 rumours.

AppleCare workers say they have been told to expect an increase in calls related to iOS beginning on October 10, as Apple gears up to send out the final version of iOS 5 for carrier testing next week.

Richard’s predicted launch date of October 15 is a Saturday, and though Apple typically releases its high-profile products on weekdays, the company may look to benefit from the customer traffic a weekend will bring. People will likely show up for the device hours before its launch no matter what day the launch is, but releasing on a Saturday gives those who work an opportunity to get in line as well.

Along with its exact release date, the exact features of the iPhone 5 remain a mystery, leaving fans to take part in a painful waiting game. But if Richard is right, all will be unveiled by mid-October.

This post originally appeared at Mobiledia.

