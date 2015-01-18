A Chinese Company Made This Super Cheap Android Phone That Looks Exactly Like The IPhone 6

There are tons of Chinese iPhone look-a-likes out there, and at this year’s Consumer Electronics Showcase in Las Vegas we found yet another.

This is the Gold-East MS937, and it looks a lot like the iPhone 6. Everything from the size of the bezels along the side of the screen to the gold trim look reminiscent of the iPhone.

There’s even a round home button, although it’s not outlined in gold or silver like that of the iPhone 6. The Gold-East MS937 may look like the iPhone, but it’s a lot cheaper at $US115.

That cheap price makes sense when you take a look at the phone’s hardware. There’s a 5-megapixel main camera, which is much lower than the 8-megapixel camera on the iPhone and the 16-megapixel camera on phones like the Galaxy Note 4.

The screen isn’t full HD either — it’s 1280 x 720 — and based on the product description it doesn’t seem like it can connect to 4G.

The Gold-East MS937 is one of several phones made by Chinese tech companies that look like Apple’s iPhone. Even brands like Lenovo and Huawei have made Android smartphones that resemble the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

