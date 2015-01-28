This Super Cheap Android Phone Looks Exactly Like The IPhone 6

Dozens of Chinese technology companies have created iPhone 6 look-alikes that run Android and cost a lot less than Apple’s smartphone. Most of these knockoffs, however, look and feel a bit cheaper and come with low-end hardware compared to the iPhone.

But that’s not the case with Dakele’s latest smartphone.

The Dakele 3 looks more like the iPhone 6 than any other Chinese “clone” out there, and it has high-end components like those you’d find in the iPhone and other premium Android smartphones. And, according to blog GizmoChina, it only costs $US240. An iPhone 6 off-contract could cost upwards of $US700.

It’s almost uncanny how much the Dakele 3 looks like the iPhone 6. It has the same grey aluminium curved edges and black faceplate.

Its circular home button resembles that of the iPhone 6, although there’s no fingerprint sensor inside.

The back of the phone looks similar too, but it doesn’t look like the camera protrudes like the iPhone 6’s does.

At five inches, the Dakele 3’s screen is slightly larger than that of the iPhone 6 (4.7 inches), but smaller than the iPhone 6 Plus’ display (5.5 inches). Its screen is slightly sharper, too, at a resolution of 1920 x 1080 versus the iPhone 6’s 1334 x 750 resolution display. Dakele’s phone comes with 3GB of memory on the inside as opposed to the iPhone 6’s 1GB of memory, which means it should offer better performance.

Dakele’s phone sounds like it comes with a better camera, too, since it has a 13-megapixel sensor on the back and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. By comparison, the iPhone features an 8-megapixel main camera and a 1.2-megapixel front camera.

It’s hard to tell exactly how impressive the Dakele 3 is without using it, but on paper it sounds like it’s more than fit to compete against the similar-looking iPhone 6.

