REVIEW: The Best iPhone 5 Case

Cygnett’s Carbon fibre Urban Shield and an iPhone 5 bumper.

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

In an ideal world, an iPhone wouldn’t need a case.The thin metal design of the iPhone 5 is fantastic, making it a better phone than its rivals. When an iPhone is put in a case it becomes a thicker, plastic phone.



Unfortunately, we don’t live in an ideal world. In this world, the iPhone is easily broken, especially if you’re clumsy.

Rather than worrying about dropping a phone and breaking it, the easiest solution is to just slap a case on it.

But which case is best?

We’ve been doing extensive testing of iPhone 5 cases for the past month. We each have our own favourite case for our own reasons, which are at the bottom of the post. Before we get to that, we should give an overview on the market for cases.

Basically, cases come down to four styles.