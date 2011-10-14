LEAKS AND rumours: The Risky Business Of iPhone Case Manufacturing

Photo: Hardmac

Tim Hickman was unhappy when he saw the iPhone 4S.It’s physically identical to the iPhone 4, and he had spent lots of money betting on totally revamped design, reports BusinessWeek.



As the CEO of Hard Candy Cases, a company that makes protective cases for smartphones, Hickman is tapped into the world of iPhone rumours out of necessity. Using guesswork and information leaked from a factory, Hickman unfortunately spent $50,000 to make case molds for a differently shaped phone.

Apple doesn’t release any information about its products prior to a launch, so if case manufacturers want to have a product ready to sell in time, they rely on rumours, leaks, and speculation. It’s a classic high-risk/high-reward scenario. Guess right and you have plenty of product to sell before anyone else does. Guess wrong and you’ve spent a lot of money to make useless objects.

Dave Gatto, CEO of Incase, is more conservative and chooses to wait for official details before manufacturing anything. He told BusinessWeek that “it’s much more important to get it right than to get it there first.”

No doubt that when the iPhone 4S was revealed to be the same size and shape as the previous model, manufacturers were relieved that they wouldn’t have to change a single thing — any iPhone 4 case will accommodate the new phone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.