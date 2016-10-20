Yes, there's a case that makes your iPhone look like an exploded Note 7

In the ultimate “salt-in-the-wound” move, someone’s made a decal to make your iPhone look like an exploded Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

It’s called the Explo-Sung iPhone case, and it fits every iPhone since the iPhone 5. It even has the Samsung logo on the back for “authenticity.” It’s actually quite striking and beautiful in its own way.

Now, we don’t find Samsung’s unfortunate Galaxy Note 7 debacle funny at all, but it’s hard not to appreciate the gall, wit, and even the sheer inevitability, of this idea.

Of course someone was going to come out with this. It was only a matter of time.

Anyways, we saw this decal on the site Uniqfind.com for $24.99, which sells other interesting tech cases and accessories.

