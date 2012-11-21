This iPhone Case Is Also A Knife

Photo: Facebook

Not that you needed it, or anything like it, but TaskLab has put a Swiss Army knife into an iPhone case, 9to5Mac informs us.It includes 16 various tools you’d expect on any other Swiss Army knife, like a bottle cutter, pliers, wire cutters, and of course, a fearsome knife.



The case is part of TaskLab’s Kickstarter project, which has yet to launch. So we don’t know what it will cost just yet.

See a more detailed picture below:

Photo: Facebook

