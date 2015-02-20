Turn your iPhone into a Swiss army knife with this insane case

People say that the modern smartphone can do everything.

Well, with the TaskOne iPhone Multi Tool case that’s actually true because it turns your phone into a Swiss army knife.

The case comes with a 2.5″ knife with serrations, a 1.8″ saw blade, a bottle opener, three types of wrenches, pliers, a wire cutter, a wire stripper, and dual kick stands.

So the next time you need to fix a bike or cut your steak, you can just whip out your smartphone.

Note: currently available for iPhone 5 and 5S.

TaskOne iPhone Multi Tool Case: $US90



