10 things you didn't know your iPhone's camera could do

We take our iPhones everywhere with us, which is why the iPhone has become the camera of choice for professionals photographers, artists, and everyone in between.

Even though you may take tons of photos with your iPhone all the time, there are probably at least a few tricks you might not know about.

From tips that help you enhance the quality of your images to tricks that enable you to take photos faster, there are plenty of things you can do with the iPhone’s camera beyond the standard point-and-shoot gestures.

Use the Grid to help you align your shots perfectly. You can do this by going to Settings>Photos and Camera and switching on Grid. If you're using Apple's earbuds, you can press the volume buttons on the cord to snap a photo or record a video. You can also use the volume buttons on the side of the phone as a shutter, making it feel like you're using an actual point-and-shoot. Tap on the screen to focus, and then slide your finger up and down on the slider to adjust the brightness of your shot. Press and hold down on the screen to lock your exposure settings so that you don't have to adjust them again next time. Press and hold the shutter button on the screen to enable Burst mode, which takes 10 photos per second. You can take better photos if you don't use the flash on your iPhone. Try using a different light source, like the flashlight on a friend's iPhone instead. Check out the image below to see the difference. You can turn on Auto HDR. It takes three photos taken at different exposures, and combines the best parts of each one. You can make sure your iPhone does this every time you take a photo by launching the camera, tapping HDR, and selecting Auto. Set a timer so that you can be in the photo too by tapping the clock icon when taking a picture. Quickly snap a photo without unlocking your phone by swiping up the camera icon in the lower corner of your lock screen. Can't wait for the next iPhone? Check out what we've been hearing... Everything we know about the iPhone 7 so far>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.