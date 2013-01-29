How Cell Phone Tech Resulted In The Spookiest Surveillance Camera On Earth

Photo: LiveLeak (courtesy of PBS Nova)

Everyone marveled when the iPhone 4S came equipped with a full high definition video camera. Little did they know that the race to miniaturize cell phone cameras led to quite possibly the spookiest surveillance camera on earth.Autonomous Real-Time Ground Ubiquitous Surveillance Imaging System, or ARGUS-IS, which we recently covered, is the result of a low budget and 368 cannibalised cell phone cameras, slammed together to create the largest, finest surveillance camera in the world.



Attached to a predator drone, the camera records approximately 1 trillion gigabytes of information in a single day.

