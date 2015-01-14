We're Getting More Detail On The Amazing New Camera Apple Is Planning For The Next IPhone

The next iPhone’s camera may see a massive leap in image quality, Apple Insider reports — if it gets the rumoured inclusion of optical image zoom for the first time.

The Apple news site is basing its report off rumours heard by the Japanese-language UDN and its “ever-reliable sources in the Asian supply chain.”

Currently the iPhone — like almost every other smartphone — makes use of digital zoom. With digital zoom, zooming in doesn’t add any extra detail to your photo — it just enlarges and enhances what’s already captured. In contrast, optical zoom uses an actual lens to to magnify and capture significantly more detail without sacrificing image quality.

The camera in the iPhone 6 is already highly praised, but the rumoured new version will reportedly make use of a new dual-lens system to aid magnification — like compact cameras and professional SLRs.

It’s a rumour in keeping with what we’ve already heard about the next iPhone. Blogger and developer John Gruber, who has an excellent track record on Apple product news, said that the next model may have “the biggest camera jump ever.”

“I’ve heard that it’s some kind of weird two-lens system where the back camera uses two lenses,” Gruber said, “and it somehow takes it up into DSLR quality imagery.”

And that’s not the only new prediction about the next iPhone from UDN. The Apple smartphone is also reportedly to include “Force Touch,” a pressure-sensitive touchscreen which is also included in the Apple Watch. A user could press lightly on an app to load it, or push more forcefully in order to bring up more options, for example.

