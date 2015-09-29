Look how much better the iPhone camera has gotten over the years

One of the biggest improvements in the iPhone 6S is the camera. Apple upgraded the number of megapixels in the sensor from 8 to 12 and added ultra hi-res 4K video.

Lisa Bettany, cofounder of the photography app Camera+ and a professional photographer, compared the 6S’s camera to every iPhone model. As you can imagine, the results are impressive.

First up: a macro shot. Notice how much sharper the photo gets over time, climaxing in the 6S shot with considerably less noise. Lisa Bettany The difference is even more striking when you compare the iPhone 6... Lisa Bettany ... with the iPhone 6S. Lisa Bettany The colours and contrast are much more vibrant. Portraits are also an excellent example of gauging camera improvements. Lisa Bettany Apple has added technology it calls 'deep trench isolation' to the 6S camera in an attempt to decrease pixelation and capture more accurate colours. The iPhone 6 shot looks OK. Lisa Bettany But the iPhone 6S beats it. Lisa Bettany 'The iPhone 6s image looks more vibrant, sharper and skin tones look more true to life,' writes Bettany. 'The sharpness is apparent around my eye, but I'm still noticing the pixelation problem, especially with the highlights on my cheeks in the tight crop.' The iPhone has consistently gotten better at taking low-light photos. Lisa Bettany The iPhone 6 shot looks lighter. Lisa Bettany But if you look closely, the iPhone 6S shot has 'more contrast, detail and less noise,' according to Bettany. Lisa Bettany There is perhaps no better test of a camera than shooting a low-light sunrise. Lisa Bettany The photograph taken on the iPhone 6 is lighter, but it also has less shadow details and looks a little grainy. Lisa Bettany By comparison, the iPhone 6S makes the landscape's colours really pop. Notice the warm hues around the clouds. Lisa Bettany For more iPhone photo comparisons, but sure to check out Bettany's blog post. Lisa Bettany She's compared all nine iPhone models in just about every situation imaginable over at snapsnapsnap.photos.

