Look how much better the iPhone camera has gotten over the years

One of the biggest improvements in the iPhone 6S is the camera. Apple upgraded the number of megapixels in the sensor from 8 to 12 and added ultra hi-res 4K video.
Lisa Bettany, cofounder of the photography app Camera+ and a professional photographer, compared the 6S’s camera to every iPhone model. As you can imagine, the results are impressive.
Get THE MID-YEAR SMARTPHONE MARKET REPORT now! A comprehensive look at the global smartphone market from BI Intelligence by platform, vendor, country and more. Insights into the power struggles between the biggest platforms and the underdogs. Get the Report Here »
First up: a macro shot. Notice how much sharper the photo gets over time, climaxing in the 6S shot with considerably less noise.
Apple has added technology it calls 'deep trench isolation' to the 6S camera in an attempt to decrease pixelation and capture more accurate colours.
'The iPhone 6s image looks more vibrant, sharper and skin tones look more true to life,' writes Bettany. 'The sharpness is apparent around my eye, but I'm still noticing the pixelation problem, especially with the highlights on my cheeks in the tight crop.'
But if you look closely, the iPhone 6S shot has 'more contrast, detail and less noise,' according to Bettany.
The photograph taken on the iPhone 6 is lighter, but it also has less shadow details and looks a little grainy.
By comparison, the iPhone 6S makes the landscape's colours really pop. Notice the warm hues around the clouds.
She's compared all nine iPhone models in just about every situation imaginable over at snapsnapsnap.photos.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.