How to delete iPhone calendar spam and prevent clutter from reappearing in your phone’s calendar

Spam is bad enough when it litters your email inbox, but spam in your calendar can be absolutely infuriating, especially if it gets in the way of clearly seeing upcoming events on your actual agenda.

If you see unwanted events and invitations, you might have accidentally subscribed to a spam calendar. Thankfully, the remedy is very straightforward (but it depends on which version of iOS is installed on your phone).

How to delete iPhone calendar spam

If your iPhone is running iOS 14.6 or later, do this:

1. Start the Calendar app on your iPhone.

2. Tap one of the unwanted calendar events.

3. At the bottom of the page, tap Unsubscribe. Confirm you want to do this by tapping Unsubscribe again. All the unwanted events associated with that subscription should disappear from your calendar.

You can unsubscribe to a calendar by tapping any event within that calendar. Dave Johnson

If you have an older version of iOS, do this instead:

1. Start the Calendar app.

2. At the bottom of the page, tap Calendars.

You can get to all the calendars your app is using from the link at the bottom of the page. Dave Johnson

3. In the list of calendars, look for an entry you don’t want or don’t recognize. When you find it, tap the i to the right of the calendar’s name.

Tap the i to the right of a calendar you want to get rid of. Dave Johnson

4. At the bottom of the calendar’s page, tap either Unsubscribe or Delete.

If this doesn’t work, you have one other remedy:

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap Calendars.

3. Tap Accounts.

4. Tap Subscribed Calendars.

5. Look for a calendar you don’t want or don’t recognize and then tap it, followed by Delete Account.