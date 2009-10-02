iPhone Calculator App PCalc Censors Upside-Down Profanity

Funny move by the makers of PCalc, a $10 add-on calculator for the iPhone: They’ve “censored” users’ ability to write upside-down profanity using calculator digits.



For example, ‘5318008’ no longer says ‘BOOBIES’ upside-down. The iPhone’s motion sensor triggers the calculator flip — and therefore, the censorship.

Perfect for grade-school kids who… have $200 mobile phones.

(Via Daring Fireball)

