iPhone 4: Everything You Need To Know Before Buying One

The iPhone 4, Apple’s latest and greatest of the iPhone, can be pre-ordered starting today, June 15.If you’re thinking about buying an iPhone, we’ve assembled a thorough guide to walk you through the process from deciding if the phone is right for you to actually completing the purchase.
Should you buy an iPhone? If you have an iPhone 3G, and you're not livid with AT&T, then yes. The iPhone 4 looks amazing.
If you have an iPhone 3GS, you can probably sit back and see what happens. There's rumours of an iPhone on Verizon at the start of the next year. Plus, there's going to be an iPhone 5 in a year, and that will be a better phone.
If you're on a BlackBerry, it's probably time to make the jump. We haven't seen anything from BlackBerry to make us think it's going to challenge the iPhone, ever. (If you have hesitation, see Henry Blodget's take on converting from BlackBerry to iPhone.)
If you have an Android phone, you're probably OK to sit still for a few months.
If you have a plain old cell phone, it's definitely time.
You have three choices for getting an iPhone.
If you are a new AT&T customer or eligible for an upgrade:
- An 8 GB iPhone 3GS costs $99.
- A 16 GB iPhone 4 costs $199.
- The 32 GB iPhone 4 costs $299.
- With each of these phones, you have to sign up for a two year contract with AT&T.
Without a contract, the phone costs $499 for the 8 GB, $599 for the 16 GB, or $699 for the 32 GB model.
If you're an AT&T customer, you're probably eligible to upgrade and get an iPhone at the discounted rate. The easiest way to check is to go here. The other way to check is to dial *639# from your iPhone.
If you already have an iPhone, and you're just upgrading to a new iPhone, you can keep your current contract, which gives you unlimited data for $30 per month.
Looking to save a few bucks? AT&T is offering new data plans. The DataPro plan costs $25 a month, and gives users 2 GB of data, which AT&T says covers 98% of its users. That's probably the best option. AT&T also offers the DataPlus plan at $15 per month for 200 MB of data, which AT&T says covers 65% of users.
How much data will you use? Here's a guide from AT&T: 'DataPlus customers have enough data (200 MB) to send/receive 1,000 emails (no attachments), plus send/receive 150 emails with attachments, plus view 400 Web pages, plus post 50 photos on social media sites, plus watch 20 minutes of streaming video.'
Here's the guidelines for the DataPro: 'DataPro customers have enough data (2 GB) to send/receive 10,000 emails (no attachments), plus send/receive 1,500 emails with attachments, plus view 4,000 Web pages, plus post 500 photos to social media sites, plus watch 200 minutes of streaming video.'
If this isn't helpful, here's a guide on checking your data usage.
In addition to data, you have to pay for voice, which is an extra $40 each month. And then there's texting, which isn't free. For the $5 per month text plan, you get 200 messages. For $15 per month, you get 1,500.
For the plan most people want/need, you're looking at a $80 per month before taxes for the data, voice, and texting. Over two years, that's $1,920. Add in another $200 for the phone, and you're at $2,120 before taxes.
Is it worth $100 to get an iPhone 4 instead of an iPhone 3GS? Yes. The iPhone 3GS is already a year-old. If you plan on having your iPhone for the full two years of the AT&T contract, then you don't want to skimp. By the end of the contract you'd have a three-year-old phone.
The major differences between the iPhone 4 and the iPhone 3GS:
- iPhone 4 has a much sharper screen.
- The battery is stronger on the iPhone 4 -- 7 hours 3G talk time versus 4 hours for 3GS, and 6 hours Internet usage on iPhone 4 versus 6 hours for iPhone 3GS.
- iPhone 4 has a 5 megapixel camera, shoots HD video, has a front facing camera. (iPhone 3GS has 3 megapixel camera, no HD video.)
- iPhone 4 has a LED flash, iPhone 3GS does not.
- iPhone 4 has a gyroscope built into it, which might be used by developers to build cool new games.
The Google Android-based HTC Incredible is probably the next best phone on the market. Its major selling point is that it's on Verizon. If the carrier is paramount, then go with the Incredible. Its second selling point is that it runs on Android. We think Apple's iOS is a better operating system. It's easier to use, it has a nicer interface and it has better apps. In three years that could change, but we think Apple remains the leader for the duration of your new iPhone's contract.
iPhone on Verizon rumours have been running hot for over a year now. So far, they haven't produced anything. However, the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple would start manufacturing iPhones for Verizon's network in September. This suggests Apple could be selling iPhones for on Verizon at the end of this year, or start of next year.
AT&T is doing everything it can to sign people up for two year contracts, suggesting it knows Apple is about to offer the iPhone on another carrier and it wants to lock people in. If you really want an iPhone, and you really want to be on Verizon, then wait 6 months and see what happens.
The easiest way to do it is to pre-order the phone today at Apple's online store. From there you can choose to pick it up in the store, or have it delivered to your home. You might want to pick it up in the store, just in case you have any questions. You can also pre-order at Radio Shack, Best Buy or AT&T.
UPDATE: Apple's online store has been flaky, and there are lines at AT&T stores, just to pre-order. Insanity!
If you've never stood in a long line to purchase an Apple product, June 24 could be the day to change all that. That's when Apple starts selling the phone in stores. Apple's retail shops will have the iPhone 4, as will Best Buy, Wal-Mart, and Radio Shack. RadioShack will give you store credit for trading in old electronic items like phones and cameras, eWeek reports.
Apple is selling its first official iPhone case. It looks like it's just a big rubber band that wraps around the edges. It's expensive at $29. It doesn't look super protective, but we think it will do enough to prevent the phone from cracking if you drop it.
