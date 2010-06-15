iPhone 4: Everything You Need To Know Before Buying One

Should you buy an iPhone? If you have an iPhone 3G, and you're not livid with AT&T, then yes. The iPhone 4 looks amazing.

If you have an iPhone 3GS, you can probably sit back and see what happens. There's rumours of an iPhone on Verizon at the start of the next year. Plus, there's going to be an iPhone 5 in a year, and that will be a better phone.

If you're on a BlackBerry, it's probably time to make the jump. We haven't seen anything from BlackBerry to make us think it's going to challenge the iPhone, ever. (If you have hesitation, see Henry Blodget's take on converting from BlackBerry to iPhone.)

If you have an Android phone, you're probably OK to sit still for a few months.

If you have a plain old cell phone, it's definitely time.