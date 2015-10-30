The new iPhone update is shutting off some people's alarms and making them late to work

All this week, some iPhone users have woken up to a nasty surprise: being incredibly late to work because their alarm got shut off.

This iPhone bug happened to those who decided to use Apple’s ability to update to iOS 9.1 while they slept. Overnight updates are a relatively new feature that has only been available since iOS 9.0. It seems so convenient. You make sure your iPhone is connected to its charger, click a button, go to sleep, and wake up with the new version of iOS installed.

Except in this case, the update seems to have shut off people’s alarms, and caused them to oversleep. Some of these cranky people took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

All of our iPhones alarms failed to wake up our household. Did anyone’s iPhone alarm go off this morning?

— Joey Santiago (@JoeySantiago) October 28, 2015

My iPhone decided to update last night. No alarm this morning and I missed my class. ????

— NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) October 28, 2015

PSA: updating your iPhone overnight will delete your current alarm settings. Making your new alarm your boss calling asking where you are ????

— Mandy Peine (@MandyPeine) October 23, 2015

Did the iPhone update. Alarm didn’t go off. Got ready & packed in 12 minutes for meeting. Fell and ate it running to the train. #morning

— Sarah Yardley (@yardleysarah) October 22, 2015

If you haven’t updated to iOS 9.1 yet, it’s probably a good idea to do it while you’re awake.

We have reached out to Apple for comment.

