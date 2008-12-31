Apple iPhone Browser Share Jumps 36% Christmas Week (AAPL)

Some more data suggesting that Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone had a good Christmas: Its browser market share jumped 36% last week, according to Net Applications, a Web stats company.



Specifically, the iPhone’s browser share increased to 0.57% for the week ending Dec. 27, up 35.7% from a 0.42% share the week before. It’s also up more than 50% from the iPhone’s November average 0.37% share, Net Applications says. The company does not have year-over-year comparisons.

What does this mean?

Many people probably got new iPhones in late December, especially around Christmas.

Many people probably used their iPhones to surf on the Web Christmas week, including people with brand-new phones and people who already had iPhones but were home from work.

Many people probably used their work PC less on Christmas week, so at-home devices and mobile devices like the iPhone probably got an extra boost.

These data points support other encouraging things we’ve seen: A huge jump of iPhone traffic on our site, iPhone app developers reporting a sales spike on Christmas Day, and unaudited daily browser share stats from Net Applications that we posted yesterday.

We’ve also been seeing iPhones everywhere.

Web usage doesn’t translate directly to sales, of course. So we hope that Apple marketing exec Phil Schiller will update us on iPhone sales during his Macworld keynote next week. If not, we’ll have to wait for Apple’s Q1 earnings report, expected in mid-to-late January.

